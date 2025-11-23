India’s Food Grain Production Reaches Record 357 Million Tonnes: ICAR

ADITYA RAJ DAS

India has achieved its highest-ever food grain production, touching nearly 357 million tonnes, marking an increase of more than 8 percent over last year’s output. The milestone was announced by Dr. M. L. Jat, Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education and Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), during the curtain-raiser press conference for the Sixth International Agronomy Congress (IAC-2025) in New Delhi.

Dr. Jat credited this achievement to improved agronomy practices and scientific interventions, noting that stubble burning incidents have reduced by 95 percent due to effective management strategies. He applauded the collective efforts of farmers, scientists, and policymakers for contributing to India’s strengthened agricultural performance.

Highlighting broader progress, Dr. Jat stated that India is witnessing consistent growth in the production of pulses, oilseeds, and millets, along with a sharp rise in agricultural exports—factors that continue to reinforce the nation’s economic resilience.

Speaking about the forthcoming IAC-2025, Dr. Jat emphasized that modern agriculture must be viewed through the lens of an entire agri-food value chain, spanning production, processing, distribution, and consumption. He underlined the critical need for sustainable farming, water and soil conservation, biodiversity protection, and climate-change adaptation to ensure future-ready agriculture.

Scheduled to begin on November 24 in New Delhi, the three-day International Agronomy Congress will bring together global experts to deliberate on systems agronomy and value chain development. The event will include plenary sessions, thematic symposia, lead lectures, poster presentations, an exhibition, and a special conference for young scientists and students.

The theme for IAC-2025 — “Re-envisioning Agronomy for Smart Agri-Food Systems and Environmental Stewardship” — reflects the urgent need to build agricultural systems that are more productive, climate-resilient, environmentally sustainable, and nutrition-secure.