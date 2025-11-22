G20 Adopts Joint Declaration Despite US Opposition

AMN / NEWS DESK

Leaders at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa adopted a joint declaration by consensus, despite US opposition. The Declaration emphasized that solidarity, equality, and sustainability are essential pillars of inclusive global growth.

The 39-page document highlighted energy security, climate action, and disaster resilience while acknowledging rising geopolitical tensions, conflicts, and deepening inequality as threats to economic stability. The Declaration stressed multilateral cooperation, adherence to international law, and peaceful dispute resolution, implicitly referencing nations involved in territorial conflicts.

It called for respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, and highlighted the vulnerabilities of Small Island Developing States and Least Developed Countries in disaster preparedness and recovery. Debt constraints in developing nations were noted as obstacles to investing in infrastructure, healthcare, and education. The G20 endorsed sustainable industrialization, energy transition strategies, and the Critical Minerals Framework to promote prosperity and equitable growth. Food security, digital technology, and the role of Multilateral Development Banks were underscored, alongside actions against corruption and support for migrants. The Declaration reaffirmed the G20’s commitment to multilateralism and consensus-based cooperation.

South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola hailed the outcome as a milestone for the African continent and a strong affirmation of multilateralism. He noted that Sherpas had already concluded negotiations, allowing leaders to approve the text without delay. He stressed that the forum represents all 21 members equally and that those present had agreed on a shared direction for the world.