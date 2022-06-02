Coal production increases by 61 MT during 2021-22; Power Sector coal imports come down by 40 %

AMN / NEW DEELHI

The India’s Coal Ministry has said that coal imports declined to 209 Million Tonnes in 2021-22 against 248 Million Tonnes in 2019-20. It said that power sector coal imports came down by forty per cent. Overall coal production has increased by 61 Million Tonnes during 2021-22.

The Ministry informed that the decline in coal import during 2021-22 is largely due to decrease in imports by the Power Sector which came down from 45 Million Tonnes in 2020-21 to 27 Million Tonnes in 2021-22. It further informed that the total thermal power generation in the country increased to 1,115 Billion Units in 2021-22 from 1,032 Billion Units in 2020-21.