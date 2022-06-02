FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Jun 2022 02:56:48      انڈین آواز

Coal production increases by 61 MT during 2021-22; Power Sector coal imports come down by 40 %

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DEELHI

The India’s Coal Ministry has said that coal imports declined to 209 Million Tonnes in 2021-22 against 248 Million Tonnes in 2019-20. It said that power sector coal imports came down by forty per cent. Overall coal production has increased by 61 Million Tonnes during 2021-22.

The Ministry informed that the decline in coal import during 2021-22 is largely due to decrease in imports by the Power Sector which came down from 45 Million Tonnes in 2020-21 to 27 Million Tonnes in 2021-22. It further informed that the total thermal power generation in the country increased to 1,115 Billion Units in 2021-22 from 1,032 Billion Units in 2020-21.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

World champion Nikhat Zareen meets PM Modi, shows him her Gold medal

Nikhat Zareen became the fifth Indian boxer to win a gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships, joi ...

India beat Japan 1-0 to win bronze at Asia Cup Men’s Hockey

In Asia Cup men’s hockey 2022 at Jakarta, team India produced a gritty performance to beat Japan 1-0 and cla ...

French Open: Top seed Iga Swiatek in action in Women’s Singles quarterfinals

https://twitter.com/rolandgarros/status/1531964171557945346?s=20&t=zaRf-qClB8uauOUOV7TYZg ...

خبرنامہ

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس اہلکاروں پر زور دیا کہ وہ عام آدمی کے ساتھ دوستانہ اور  شائستہ رہیں

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart