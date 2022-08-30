FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     31 Aug 2022 10:15:09      انڈین آواز

Coal Ministry to make 2400 hectare around coal field green with plantation

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Coal Ministry has set an ambitious goal for coal companies to bring more than two thousand 400 hectare of area in and around coalfields under green cover in 2022-23. This will aid in planting more than 50 lakh saplings.

As of now, greening drive is in full swing in coal mining areas and about one thousand hectare of land has already been covered through block plantation, bamboo plantation and high-tech cultivation by 15th of this month.

The Ministry said, this initiatives will support India’s Nationally Determined Contributions commitment to create additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent through additional forest and tree cover by 2030.
Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Time has come to make India a sports hub: Anurag Thakur

Govt to incorporate sports in school curriculum, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Staff R ...

Govt to incorporate sports in school curriculum, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Time has come to make India a sports hub: Anurag Thakur Staff Reporter Union Education Minister Dhar ...

Indian hockey moving in right direction: Men and Women’s team captains

By Harpal Singh Bedi Indian Hockey is moving in the right direction. This assertion was made on by the Men ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

نوئیڈا میں چالیس منزلہ ٹوئین ٹاور کو، تعمیراتی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی وجہ سے منہدم کر دیا گیا

سپریم کورٹ کی ہدایت کے بعد اتر پردیش کے گوتم بدھ نگر ضلع میں آ ...

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سے پاک قرار دیا ہے

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سےپاکODF Plus ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart