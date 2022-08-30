Coal Ministry to make 2400 hectare around coal field green with plantation

AMN / WEB DESK

Coal Ministry has set an ambitious goal for coal companies to bring more than two thousand 400 hectare of area in and around coalfields under green cover in 2022-23. This will aid in planting more than 50 lakh saplings.

As of now, greening drive is in full swing in coal mining areas and about one thousand hectare of land has already been covered through block plantation, bamboo plantation and high-tech cultivation by 15th of this month.

The Ministry said, this initiatives will support India’s Nationally Determined Contributions commitment to create additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent through additional forest and tree cover by 2030.

