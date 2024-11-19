CJI Sanjiv Khanna says judges asked to allow virtual hearings in view of severe pollution in Delhi NCR

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna today said that all judges have been asked to allow virtual hearings wherever possible in view of the severe pollution levels in the National Capital Region.

As soon as the bench comprising the CJI and Justice Sanjay Kumar assembled, lawyers, including Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Kapil Sibal, referred to the worsening pollution in Delhi and NCR and sought immediate measures to deal with it. In response, the CJI said, all the judges have been told to allow virtual hearings wherever possible.