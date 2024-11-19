The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

CJI Sanjiv Khanna says judges asked to allow virtual hearings in view of severe pollution in Delhi NCR

Nov 19, 2024

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna today said that all judges have been asked to allow virtual hearings wherever possible in view of the severe pollution levels in the National Capital Region.

As soon as the bench comprising the CJI and Justice Sanjay Kumar assembled, lawyers, including Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Kapil Sibal, referred to the worsening pollution in Delhi and NCR and sought immediate measures to deal with it. In response, the CJI said, all the judges have been told to allow virtual hearings wherever possible.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

K Sanjay Murthy appointed new Comptroller and Auditor General of India

Nov 19, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

India achieved remarkable success in reducing violence in most conflict-prone regions: Amit Shah

Nov 19, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

Aviation sector sees new high as five lakh domestic passengers fly in a day

Nov 18, 2024

You missed

URDU SECTION

ڈاکٹر مشتاق صدف کی مرتبہ کتاب ’’کوثر مظہری: اسرار و آثار‘‘ کا اجرا

19 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

सर्दियों में निमोनिया से कैसे बचें !

19 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HEALTH

How to Prevent Pneumonia in Winter

19 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Moody’s Ratings downgrades its outlook on Bangladesh economy to negative

19 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment