Christmas is being celebrated in different parts on India

MERRY CHRISTMAS…

AMN / Staff Reporter

Christmas is being celebrated across the world today. Christians celebrate Christmas to mark the birth of Jesus Christ. In India too people decorate their houses by putting up a Christmas tree, illuminated paper star, and Holly wreaths and exchange gifts on the occasion.

Goa

People in Goa welcomed the Christmas festival with prayers and midnight masses and held celebrations throughout the night on beaches and other prominent places in the coastal state.

The festivities began at around 11 pm on Saturday in various churches and chapels and continued till the early hours of Sunday.

At midnight, parishioners dressed in formal attire marked the birth of Lord Jesus.

Goa has nearly 30 per cent Christian population. This is the first Christmas celebration being held without any restrictions after the COVID-19 pandemic.

At several places across the state including households, the scene of the birth of Lord Jesus was depicted through beautiful and creatively made cribs and other decorations.

Mumbai

In Mumbai Midnight mass were organized in various churches where people gathered to celebrate the occasion. Mount Mary Church and St Peter’s Church in Bandra, St Michael Church in Mahim, Wodehouse Church in Colaba, St John Baptist Church in Thane among many others have been decorated magnificently to mark the birth of Lord Christ. Various day-long functions have also been organized in churches where a large number of people are expected to visit. Meanwhile, amid mounting Covid cases in China due to the BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has urged people to wear face masks in public and abide by Covid appropriate behaviour.

President and Vice President greeted the people on the occasion of Christmas. In her message, President Droupadi Murmu said, this festival is a symbol of peace and brotherhood for the entire mankind. She said, on this day we remember the message of compassion and sacrifice given by Jesus Christ. The festival of Christmas inspires people to treat each other with love and kindness. She also appealed to the people to take a pledge to adopt the divine teachings of Jesus Christ in their lives.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in his message said that Jesus Christ showed the path of love, empathy and kindness, which make our life virtuous and bring tolerance and harmony in society, which may eventually lead to lasting peace in the World. He said, as we celebrate Christmas with joy and piety, let us strive for a harmonious, tolerant and peaceful society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings on the occassion of Christmas. In a tweet Mr Modi said, Merry Christmas! May this special day further the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. He said said people recall the noble thoughts of Lord Christ and the emphasis on serving society.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also greeted the people on this ocassion. In his message, he said, May everyone be happy, healthy and prosperous . He added that may there be peace and harmony all around.

Mumbai, with the rest of the world, is celebrating Christmas today. Midnight mass were organized in various churches where people gathered to celebrate the occasion. Mount Mary Church and St Peter’s Church in Bandra, St Michael Church in Mahim, Wodehouse Church in Colaba, St John Baptist Church in Thane among many others have been decorated magnificently to mark the birth of Lord Christ. Various day-long functions have also been organized in churches where a large number of people are expected to visit. Meanwhile, amid mounting Covid cases in China due to the BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has urged people to wear face masks in public and abide by Covid appropriate behaviour.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has alo extended warm wishes on the occasion saying the festival of Christ’s birth brings happiness, prosperity and moments of harmony in everyone’s life.

In Nagaland, Christmas celebrations hold a very special place for the people. The people of Nagaland is celebrating Christmas in a solemn manner by reminding themselves of the Love of Jesus Christ.