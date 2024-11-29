Chinese, Russian military aircrafts enter South Korea’s air defence zone, Seoul says

WEB DESK

Eleven Chinese and Russian military aircrafts entered South Korea’s air defence identification zone on Friday over a period of four hours. South Korea’s military said, the breach prompted it to launch fighter jets. However, it said, the Russian and Chinese aircraft entered the area in sequence, all exited without incident or intruding South Korea’s airspace.

South Korea’s military said, it had identified the aircraft before they entered the zone and deployed air force jets which conducted tactical maneuver in response. Chinese and Russian militarizes were carrying out the ninth joint strategic air patrol in over the Sea of Japan. An Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) is a region of airspace where a country can identify, locate, and control aircraft for national security purposes.