The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Chinese, Russian military aircrafts enter South Korea’s air defence zone, Seoul says

Nov 29, 2024

WEB DESK

Eleven Chinese and Russian military aircrafts entered South Korea’s air defence identification zone on Friday over a period of four hours. South Korea’s military said, the breach prompted it to launch fighter jets. However, it said, the Russian and Chinese aircraft entered the area in sequence, all exited without incident or intruding South Korea’s airspace.

South Korea’s military said, it had identified the aircraft before they entered the zone and deployed air force jets which conducted tactical maneuver in response. Chinese and Russian militarizes were carrying out the ninth joint strategic air patrol in over the Sea of Japan. An Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) is a region of airspace where a country can identify, locate, and control aircraft for national security purposes.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal’s Foreign Minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba holds bilateral meeting with her Chinese counterpart Yi

Nov 29, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Georgia: New government led by PM Irakli Kobakhidze wins parliamentary confidence

Nov 29, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India-Bosnia and Herzegovina hold 4th foreign office consultations in Sarajevo

Nov 29, 2024

You missed

URDU SECTION

صنعتی ٹرانس فیٹی ایسڈز صحت عامہ کے لیے بڑا خطرہ

29 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

Grave inconsistencies in data of Maharashtra polls: Congress to EC

29 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Chinese, Russian military aircrafts enter South Korea’s air defence zone, Seoul says

29 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal’s Foreign Minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba holds bilateral meeting with her Chinese counterpart Yi

29 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment