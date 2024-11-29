Nepal’s Foreign Minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba holds bilateral meeting with her Chinese counterpart Yi

Nepal’s Foreign Minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba is in China at the invitation of the Chinese Minister for Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi. It is the first visit of Foreign Minister Dr Rana to China since her appointment. She is holding a bilateral meeting with her Chinese counterpart Yi in Chengdu city of Sichuan Province, China today. The Foreign Minister is visiting China to prepare for Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s imminent visit to China. PM Oli is scheduled to embark on a China visit next week, while Foreign Minister Rana is returning home on November 30.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba today inspected the Consulate General of Nepal in Chengdu, China. Here, she directed the Nepali officials at the Consulate of Nepal in China to promote the “Nepal Visit Year 2025” jointly announced by Nepal and China governments on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of formal bilateral relations next year. She further instructed to identify ways to promote niche Nepali products like tea, coffee, medicinal and aromatic herbs in the Chinese market.