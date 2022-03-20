Chinese Foreign Minister meets SCO Secretary-General, urges more active role of SCO in maintaining security and stability

AMN/ WEB DESK

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with the Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming in Beijing on Thursday. This was the first meeting between the two since Zhang Ming – a Chinese career diplomat, took up his new post on 1st January this year. The meeting assumes importance as it comes in the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis which has entered the fourth week. According to a press release issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Yi said, as the international organization covering the vastest territory and the largest population, the SCO, facing various impacts brought by the Ukraine crisis, should play a more active role in maintaining security and stability in the region and beyond.

Secretary-General Zhang Ming said, the SCO closely follows the situation in Ukraine and hopes that peace can be restored and the security for all can be ensured at an early date, so as to realize lasting peace and stability in the world. Zhang, 65, took over the reins of Beijing-based SCO from Vladimir Norov, a former diplomat from Uzbekistan who completed his term on 31st December. Before joining SCO, Zhang served for four years as the head of the Chinese mission to the European Union.

Wang Yi urged to deepen solidarity and coordination among member states and strengthen mutual support. He said, we must resolutely oppose returning to the Cold War mentality and creating bloc confrontations. The pursuit of exclusive or absolute security goes nowhere and will bring endless harm. He said, we must resolutely oppose illegal unilateral sanctions.

Last year, SCO celebrated the 20th anniversary of its establishment. The SCO comprises eight member states: India, Kazakhstan, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It also comprises four countries with “observer” status and six more as “dialogue partners”. India joined SCO at the Astana summit in 2017. 2022 will be an important year for India at SCO as, for the first time, it will assume the presidency of SCO, after Uzbekistan, for the period 2022-2023 which will culminate with the SCO Summit to be hosted by the Indian side in 2023.