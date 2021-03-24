China criticizes US Human right records

US saw epidemic go out of control, accompanied by political disorder, inter-ethnic conflicts, social division, says a Chinese official report

An 18-page document on US human rights for 2020, released by the China’s State Council Information Office, has raised several questions on credibility of Human right records in United States.

The report said Washington’s incompetent pandemic containment led to tragic outcomes and that American democracy disorder triggered political chaos.

Ethnic minorities suffered racial discrimination and continuous social unrest threatened public security in the United States, it said.

The report also drew attention to the growing polarization between the rich and the poor that aggravated social inequality in America.

The U.S. trampling on international rules resulted in humanitarian disasters, it added. Enditem

It slammed the US– the nation with the highest COVID-19 death toll in the world – for its failure to contain the pandemic.

Decrying the US record on the COVID-19 pandemic and civil rights abuses such as the George Floyd case, China on Wednesday released its report on US human rights for 2020.

The report began by quoting the phrase “I can’t breathe,” the dying words of Floyd, an African-American who was killed last year as a US police officer knelt on his neck, triggering nationwide protests.

“The United States, which has always considered itself an exception and superior, saw its own epidemic situation go out of control, accompanied by political disorder, inter-ethnic conflicts, and social division,” the report said.

In the US, “the epidemic went out of control and turned into a human tragedy due to the government’s reckless response,” it argued.

Turning to politics, the report said: “Disorder in American democratic institutions led to political chaos, further tearing the fabric of society apart. Money-tainted politics distorted and suppressed public opinion, turning elections into a ‘one-man show’ of the wealthy class and people’s confidence in the American democratic system dropped to the lowest level in 20 years.”

“Amid increasing political polarization, hate politics evolved into a national plague, and the Capitol was stormed in post-election riots,” it added, extending the report to the deadly Capitol riot this Jan. 6.

The report also charged the US with systematic racial discrimination against ethnic minorities.

“African Americans are three times as likely as whites to be infected with the coronavirus, twice as likely to die from COVID-19, and three times as likely to be killed by the police. One in four young Asian Americans has been the target of racial bullying,” it explained.

The report comes on the heels of last week’s shooting in Atlanta, Georgia of eight people, including six Asian women, and amid a rise in hate crimes against Asian-Americans in general.