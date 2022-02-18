FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Feb 2022 01:08:15      انڈین آواز

China reviewing Zero-Covid policy as economic pressure intensifies, says, Chinese epidemiologist

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Chinese researchers are reviewing the country’s zero-Covid policy and trying to find ways to improve it, as economic pressure from its zero-Covid approach intensifies, a top Chinese epidemiologist said. Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist with the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said Chinese researchers were ‘actively thinking and planning’ ways to improve the nation’s policies in dealing with the pandemic and they were “certainly able” to roll out new strategies in the near term.

A Hong Kong based English newspaper quoted Wu saying at a forum in Beijing on Tuesday that improved control measures would differ from the current “dynamic clearing” policy, but China is unlikely to simply lift all restrictions as some Western countries have done.

China has largely put the virus under control through this policy, nonetheless, sporadic outbreaks keep happening forcing lockdowns and shutting of factories. State media said, epidemiologists believed that the COVID-19 prevention experience accumulated from the Winter Olympics 2022 can also inspire Chinese cities to adjust their policies, as well as the further opening of the country’s borders. With the games concluding on Sunday, there have been 435 cases in the “bubble” since January 24, when official figures began to be released, and no cluster infection has been reported, said Beijing Olympic organizers on Thursday.

His comments came as debates continue as to when Beijing will relax its coronavirus restrictions, as nations such as the United Kingdom, Denmark, Singapore, and Vietnam have done. Japan has also announced gradual relaxation for border controls from March. As Hong Kong is facing its worst COVID-19 outbreak, the city government said it is considering having mandatory coronavirus tests for all 7.4 million residents, after Chinese President Xi Jinping told the financial hub to take “all necessary measures” to curb the outbreak.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Jahanvi  cards 68 to take lead in 2nd leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi  Visakhapatnam,16  February: Jahanvi Bakshi, carded 68  and that was ...

South Africa tour was a great learning experience,’  Hockey Forward Abhishek

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 16 February :  Promising forward Abhishek, who made his debut for th ...

India to play against West Indies in T-20 International Series tomorrow in Kolkata

@BCCI India will take on West Indies in the T20 International series starting from tomorrow in Kolkatta.   ...

خبرنامہ

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے پر خاص توجہ سے روزگار کے فوری موقعے پیدا ہوں گے: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے کہا ہے کہ اثاثوں کے اخراجات میں ...

ہندوستان میں کورونا کے دوران غریبوں کی تعداد دو گنی لیکن 40ارب پتیوں کا اضافہ

جاوید اخترعالمی ادارے آکسفیم کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کورونا وائرس ...

MARQUEE

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

@Powered By: Logicsart