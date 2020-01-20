FreeCurrencyRates.com

20 Jan 2020
China: 3 died as 140 cases of a mysterious SARS-like virus reported

WEB DESK
A third person was confirmed to have died and nearly 140 cases of a mysterious SARS-like virus has spread across the China, including to Beijing. were announced. The new coronavirus strain has caused alarm because of its connection to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003. In Wuhan, 136 new cases were found over the weekend, the local health commission said, without giving details about the person who died.

Health authorities in Beijing’s Daxing district said two people who had travelled to Wuhan were treated for pneumonia linked to the virus and are in stable condition. In Guangdong, a 66-year-old Shenzhen man was quarantined on January 11 after contracting a fever and showing other symptoms following a trip to visit relatives in Wuhan. A total of 201 people have now been diagnosed with the virus in China.

