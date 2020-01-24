China launches several measures for curbing corona virus infections

WEB DESK

China is battling Novel Corona virus outbreak even as World Health Organization (WHO) has not declared it a global health emergency saying it was too early to declare so.

Chinese Authorities have confirmed 26 deaths and close to 900 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the virus. Infections have been reported in 29 provincial-level regions in the country by the end of Thursday. Eleven cases have been confirmed overseas with Thailand, Japan, South Korea, the United States, Singapore and Vietnam reporting virus cases.

China’s National Health Commission has said that a total of 1,072 new suspected cases have been reported in 20 provincial-level regions. Out of 26 deaths, 24 are in central China’s Hubei Province and two outside. The commission said that a total of 9,507 close contacts have been traced, out of which 8,420 are under medical observation.

According to reports Chinese Government has launched all out efforts for isolation and treatment of infections. It has asked e-commerce giants to provide enough face masks and sanitizers. The hospitals are setting up special centres. Ten cities in China have put travel restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. Hubei province whose capital is Wuhan, has started prevention and control from the community and villages’ level.

The mood in Wuhan has notably changed in the last three days as the number of reported cases and deaths jumped. It is also under process to build special hospital in six days to receive patients. It has received an emergency funding of 145 million US dollars from Chinese Government. All planned celebrations and activities in the city have been cancelled.

Many people are asking online the government to provide more supplies, especially with a shortage of face masks and rising food prices. Capital Beijing has also released a list of 89 medical institutions with fever clinics and guidelines for related patients. The city administration has also cancelled large-scale new year activities, including temple fairs, winter sports and exhibitions, in an effort to prevent and control the virus.

Historic Forbidden city has been closed till further notice. China’s Transport Department has allowed passengers to cancel their tickets of all transportation means nationwide without a cancellation fees. Indian Embassy in Beijing has also started two hotlines for those who wish to get in touch in this regard. The numbers are 8618612083629 and 8618612083617.