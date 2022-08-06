FreeCurrencyRates.com

06 Aug 2022 10:53:05

China halts cooperation with US in several areas over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

AMN/ WEB DESK

China is halting cooperation with the United States in a number of areas, including dialogue between senior-level military commanders and climate talks, in retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

China’s Foreign Ministry today said that it was also suspending cooperation with Washington on the prevention of cross-border crime and drug trafficking, and repatriating illegal migrants, among eight specific measures.

In a statement released soon after US House Speaker left Japan to return to the United States after concluding her Asian tour, China also cancelled a planned bilateral meeting on a maritime military security mechanism.

Beijing separately announced that it would personally sanction Ms Pelosi and her immediate family in response to her vicious and provocative actions.

US House Speaker Pelosi became the highest-ranking US official to visit the island in 25 years. 

