China considers mixing of COVID-19 vaccines to improve the efficacy of its vaccines

WEB DESK

China’s top health official has said the country is formally considering mixing COVID-19 vaccines and adopting sequential vaccination with different types of vaccines with an aim to improve the efficacy of vaccines.

This is the first time, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has expressed publicly about concerns over the effectiveness of Chinese jabs

The currently available vaccines “don’t have very high rates of protection” Gao Fu, the director of the Chinese CDC, told a conference in the Chinese city of Chengdu on Saturday as per media reports.

“Inoculation using vaccines of different technical lines is being considered,” he said. Gao gave no details of possible changes in vaccine strategy but cited mRNA as a possibility.

Another CDC official, Wang Huaqing said on Sunday, “The mRNA vaccines developed in China have also entered the clinical trial stage,”. He gave no timeline for possible use. Safety and logistics capabilities of mRNA vaccines have been questioned in China by health officials and the state media.

Available data shows Chinese vaccines lag others including Pfizer and Moderna in terms of efficacy but require less stringent temperature controls during storage.

After the media highlighted Gao’s Saturday statement on low efficacy of Chinese vaccines, he issued a clarification in an interview to state media on Sunday, that he suggested to consider adjusting the vaccination process, such as the number of doses and intervals and adopting sequential vaccination with different types of vaccines with an aim to improve the efficacy of vaccines.

China has developed four domestic vaccines approved for public use and an official said on Saturday that the county will likely produce 3 billion doses by the end of the year.

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac was found to have an efficacy rate of slightly above 50% in Brazilian clinical trials. A separate study in Turkey said it was 83.5% effective.

No detailed efficacy data has been released on a vaccine made by China’s Sinopharm. It has said two vaccines developed by its units are 79.4% and 72.5% effective respectively, based on interim results.

A WHO panel said in March that both the Chinese vaccine makers have presented data on their COVID-19 vaccines indicating levels of efficacy in line with those required by the World Health Organization.

