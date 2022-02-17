FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Feb 2022 04:09:06      انڈین آواز

China allows coal power plants to run at full capacity even as it touts for environment-friendly Winter Olympics 2022

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Chinese government has allowed China’s coal power plants to run at full capacity to meet energy demands even as the country has pledged to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and touted the ongoing Winter Olympics 2022 as more environmentally friendly. China’s state-run news agency reported that “Coal supply will be increased, and coal-fired power plants will be supported in running at full capacity and generating more electricity, so as to meet the electricity needs for production and residential consumption.” The decision was made at the State Council’s Executive Meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Monday. Last week, the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration asked coal producers to ensure a steady supply of coal and warned them of “further investigation and accountability measures.”

As the world’s second-largest economy and its largest climate polluter, China has been called for action to support the global fight against climate change. The country has pledged to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels. President Xi Jinping has announced a plan to peak the country’s carbon emissions by 2030. But in the short term, China has increased its use of coal, hoping to thwart power shortages. Experts say, the adoption of cleaner fuel sources has been slow and complicated by the pandemic’s economic fallout. State media reported that last year, coal production in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region alone topped 1.06 billion tonnes when China faced historic power shortages amid a coal supply crunch and skyrocketing thermal coal prices.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Jahanvi  cards 68 to take lead in 2nd leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi  Visakhapatnam,16  February: Jahanvi Bakshi, carded 68  and that was ...

South Africa tour was a great learning experience,’  Hockey Forward Abhishek

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 16 February :  Promising forward Abhishek, who made his debut for th ...

India to play against West Indies in T-20 International Series tomorrow in Kolkata

@BCCI India will take on West Indies in the T20 International series starting from tomorrow in Kolkatta.   ...

خبرنامہ

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے پر خاص توجہ سے روزگار کے فوری موقعے پیدا ہوں گے: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے کہا ہے کہ اثاثوں کے اخراجات میں ...

ہندوستان میں کورونا کے دوران غریبوں کی تعداد دو گنی لیکن 40ارب پتیوں کا اضافہ

جاوید اخترعالمی ادارے آکسفیم کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کورونا وائرس ...

MARQUEE

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Shimla Himachal Pradesh capital and one of the favourite tourists destination Shimla on Saturday received a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart