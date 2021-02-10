Chennai Test: England trounced India by 227 runs

England trounced India by 227 runs in the first Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today to go up 1-0 in the four-match Test series.

Chasing a formidable victory target of 420 runs, India were bundled out for 192 runs in their second innings due to some great reverse swing by James Anderson, who bagged three priced wickets and spinner Jack Leach who clinched four wickets for 76 runs.

For India, Virat Kohli scored 72 while Shubman Gill with his swashbuckling 50 gave some resistance to the visitors’ attack.

The second test will be played at the same venue on 13th February.

AIR Correspondent reports, England had everything going their way right from the toss to the end of the match. After opting to bat first, England posted a mammoth 578 riding on the back of a sensational double ton by Skipper Joe Root.

In response, India were bowled out for 337, thus conceding a massive 241-run lead. Despite the lead, the visitors didn’t enforce follow-on as the pitch was breaking gradually and set a daunting task for the hosts to score 420 on a snake-pit like track. Except Skipper Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, none of the batsmen showed required technique to play in a square-turner pitch and crumbled like a pack of cards, allowing England to register a thumping win.

In the coming tests, team India will have to change their approach to meet a more formidable and disciplined England team, if they want to clinch the four-match series and eventually reach the finals of the World Test Championship against New Zealand.