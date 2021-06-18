Govt not in favour of banning any social media platform
Kim Jong-un acknowledges ‘tense’ food situation in North Korea
Defence Minister dedicates 12 road projects of BRO to the nation..
China seeking to control bodies like WHO and Interpol: UK parliament panel
19 Jun 2021 02:28:45

Chances of hospitalisation reduce by 75 to 80 per cent after vaccination, shows study

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Member Health, NITI Aayog, Dr V K Paul said that the study conducted on the healthcare workers about vaccination suggests that chances of hospitalization reduce by 75 to 80 per cent after vaccination when an individual is infected from Coronavirus.

He said, the possibility of oxygen requirement is around 8 per cent after infection and the risk of ICU admission is only 6 per cent after vaccination. He said, the study clearly shows that the vaccination provides protection from the serious infection.

Dr Paul also said that WHO-AIIMS survey shows seropositivity in persons below and above 18 years of age is almost equal. In urban areas, it is 78 per cent in persons below 18 years of age and 79 per cent in above 18. He said, In rural areas, the seropositivity rate is 56 per cent in persons below 18 years of age and 63 per cent in persons above 18. The information shows that the children were infected but it was very mild and only isolated cases of infection may occur in children during the 3rd wave of COVID. He said, all efforts will be made to protect the children by providing child specific treatment services with the help of public and private healthcare services.

The Indian Awaaz