Centre Revises Wheat Stock Limits to Curb Hoarding

Dec 11, 2024
The Union Government has decided to revise the wheat stock limit applicable until 31st March 2025.

In order to manage overall food security and to prevent hoarding and unscrupulous speculation, the Centre had imposed stock limits on wheat for traders/wholesalers, retailers, big chain retailers, and processors across all states and union territories. The wheat stock limit for traders and wholesalers has been reduced from 2,000 MT to 1,000 MT, while the limit for retailers has been cut from 10 MT to 5 MT per outlet.

In a statement, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution stated that a total of 1,132 LMT of wheat was recorded during Rabi 2024, and there is ample availability of wheat in the country. The government closely monitors wheat prices and takes suitable interventions to ensure price stability for consumers. All wheat stocking entities are required to register on the wheat stock limit portal and update their stock position every Friday.

