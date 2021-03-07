Centre Ready To Amend Farm Laws But…”: Tomar

WEB DESK

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has asserted that the government is ready for amendments in the farm laws but it doest mean that the laws are flawed.

Addressing a function in New Delhi yesterday, the Minister said during the talks with protesting farmers, he spoke about the amendments. However, he had clarified to the farmers that the amendment proposals do not mean that the laws have shortcomings. He had said that he gave the proposal only to uphold the dignity of farmers.

The Minister said it becomes difficult to implement changes and take the entire country together with them. Some people poke fun and protest over the changes but if the policy and intent behind the changes are right, people accept them finally.

Mr. Tomar said that even in Parliament, Opposition leaders only spoke on farmers’ protest instead of highlighting the lacunae in the new legislation.

Hitting out at the opposition leaders, he accused them of politicizing the issue. “Even in parliament, I’ve put forth the centre’s viewpoint. For hours, we heard all the opposition leaders in both the houses. Even after President’s address, they (opposition leaders) only spoke about farmer protests. They didn’t talk about laws,” Mr Tomar said.

“It makes me sad that opposition leaders – each time they debated about new laws – they’ve never talked about clauses they oppose. In a democracy, everybody is free to do their politics. But should it be done at the cost of farmers’ interests, national economy?”