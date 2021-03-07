India beat England in final test, Clinch series 3-1, Qualify for World Test C’ship final
PM Modi Calls for using affordable medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras
India expects China to work together to ensure disengagement in remaining areas: MEA
Platform tickets to cost Rs 30, hike meant to curb COVID-19
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Mar 2021 04:35:31      انڈین آواز

Centre Ready To Amend Farm Laws But…”: Tomar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has asserted that the government is ready for amendments in the farm laws but it doest mean that the laws are flawed.

Addressing a function in New Delhi yesterday, the Minister said during the talks with protesting farmers, he spoke about the amendments. However, he had clarified to the farmers that the amendment proposals do not mean that the laws have shortcomings. He had said that he gave the proposal only to uphold the dignity of farmers.

The Minister said it becomes difficult to implement changes and take the entire country together with them. Some people poke fun and protest over the changes but if the policy and intent behind the changes are right, people accept them finally.

Mr. Tomar said that even in Parliament, Opposition leaders only spoke on farmers’ protest instead of highlighting the lacunae in the new legislation.

Hitting out at the opposition leaders, he accused them of politicizing the issue. “Even in parliament, I’ve put forth the centre’s viewpoint. For hours, we heard all the opposition leaders in both the houses. Even after President’s address, they (opposition leaders) only spoke about farmer protests. They didn’t talk about laws,” Mr Tomar said.

“It makes me sad that opposition leaders – each time they debated about new laws – they’ve never talked about clauses they oppose. In a democracy, everybody is free to do their politics. But should it be done at the cost of farmers’ interests, national economy?”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Shooting; NRAI accepts National Sports Code

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI),on Saturday accepted the Natio ...

Table Tennis; Sutirtha, Ahyika win opening qualifying rounds at WTT Star Contender

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ahyika Mukherjee commenced their campaign at WTT Star ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

مفرور اقتصادی مجرموں سے سختی سے نمٹنے کی ضرورت: نائب صدر

عندلیب اخترنائب صدر، شری ایم وینکیا نائیڈو نے تما م ملکوں سے ...

ممبئی کی مشہور ’کراچی بیکری‘ بالآخر بند ہوگئی

جاوید اخترہندوستان میں سب سے قدیم اور مشہور ترین بیکریوں میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz