Centre declares National Liberation Front of Tripura, All Tripura Tiger Force and their factions as unlawful associations under UAPA

Union Government has declared the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) and their factions as unlawful associations under the Unlawful Activites (Prevention) Act. The Home Ministry has banned these organisations for five years. The Ministry said, the government is of the opinion that the activities of NLFT and ATTF are detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India and that they are unlawful associations. The Ministry said, these factions have been engaging in subversive and violent activities, thereby undermining the authority of the Government and spreading terror and violence among people for achieving their objectives. The Ministry added that if there is no immediate curb and control on these organisations, they will mobilise their cadres for escalating their secessionist, subversive, and violent activities. It added that they will also propagate anti-national activities in collusion with forces inimical to India’s sovereignty and national integrity.

خبرنامہ

کورونا ویکسین ٹیکنالوجی تیار کرنے والوں کو طب کا نوبیل انعام

نوبیل کمیٹی نے آج اس کا اعلان کیا۔ کمیٹی نے سوشل میڈیا سائٹ پ ...

بہار سرکار نے ذات پر مبنی سروے کی تفصیلات جاری کی

پسماندہ طبقات اور انتہائی پسماندہ طبقات کی تعداد ریاست کی آب ...

لوک سبھا اسپیکر نے صفائی مہم میں حصہ لیا۔

،پارلیمنٹ کے احاطے میں صفائی مہم کا انعقاد کیا گیا۔، نئی ...

