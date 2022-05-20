Centre asks states, UTs to increase pace of COVID-19 vaccination coverage

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi

The Centre has flagged concerns regarding the considerably slow pace of COVID-19 vaccination across States and Union Territories and urged them to significantly expedite the pace towards full vaccination coverage. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan today reviewed the status of COVID vaccination with Health Secretaries and National Health Mission Managing Directors of States and UTs through a video conference.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Bhushan highlighted the urgent need for an intensive Mission Mode push to COVID-19 vaccination and asked them to plan for a two-month long ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ Campaign 2.0, during June-July this year. The objective of the campaign is to vaccinate and saturate the eligible population groups for first, second and precaution doses through door-to-door campaigns, with focussed campaigns for old age homes, schools and colleges, prisons and brick kilns.

The sub-optimal coverage of persons aged 60 years and above with precaution dose which renders them vulnerable, along with considerably slower speed of coverage in the 12 to 14 years cohort were pointed out during the meeting. The States and UTs were urged to undertake effective monitoring with micro-plans based on due-lists of all eligible beneficiaries. They were also asked to review administration of precaution dose to 18 to 59 years age-group with the private hospitals on a regular basis.

The Health Secretary stressed on a clear and effective communication strategy for increasing the pace of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. The States and UTs were also informed about the stock of near-expiry vaccine doses lying unused with them. Underscoring that COVID-19 vaccine is a precious national resource, they were strongly advised to ensure that there is no wastage of COVID-19 vaccines at any cost. They were also advised to first use the unused balance doses over the coming months of May, June and July.

During the meeting, it was pointed out that in some states, persons who wish to travel abroad and seek to take a precaution dose within 90 days of the second dose, are being asked to furnish proof of the intended foreign journey. On this, the Union Health Secretary reiterated that under no circumstances should any COVID-19 Vaccination Centre or any State Government insist on any documentary proof of foreign travel for those who are seeking a precaution dose.