Centre asks States, UTs to adopt UPI for collecting admission, exam fees in schools

Last Updated on October 12, 2025 3:28 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

DIGITALA UPI

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi

India’s Education Ministry has urged schools across States and Union Territories (UTs) to adopt the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for collecting admission and examination fees. The move is aimed at modernising administrative processes and enhancing convenience for parents and students.

In a letter addressed to States, UTs, and autonomous bodies such as NCERT, CBSE, KVS, and NVS, the Department of School Education and Literacy emphasised leveraging digital payment platforms like UPI, mobile wallets, and net banking to streamline financial transactions in schools.

The move is part of broader efforts to promote ‘Ease of Living and Schooling’ through legislative, policy, and institutional reforms. The adoption of digital payment systems is expected to bring multiple benefits, including greater convenience, transparency, and the ability for parents to make payments remotely without visiting schools. The initiative also seeks to foster financial literacy among stakeholders by familiarising them with digital transactions, aligning with the vision of a digitally empowered and inclusive education system.

The Ministry highlighted that transitioning from cash-based to digital payments will modernise school administration and support the government’s goal of achieving a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047-a citizen-centric, digitally advanced nation. States and UTs have been encouraged to implement mechanisms to facilitate secure and transparent digital payment systems in schools, marking a significant stride towards a modernised education ecosystem.