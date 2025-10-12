The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN NEWS CAMPUS

Centre asks States, UTs to adopt UPI for collecting admission, exam fees in schools

Oct 12, 2025

Last Updated on October 12, 2025 3:28 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

DIGITALA UPI

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi

India’s Education Ministry has urged schools across States and Union Territories (UTs) to adopt the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for collecting admission and examination fees. The move is aimed at modernising administrative processes and enhancing convenience for parents and students.

In a letter addressed to States, UTs, and autonomous bodies such as NCERT, CBSE, KVS, and NVS, the Department of School Education and Literacy emphasised leveraging digital payment platforms like UPI, mobile wallets, and net banking to streamline financial transactions in schools.

The move is part of broader efforts to promote ‘Ease of Living and Schooling’ through legislative, policy, and institutional reforms. The adoption of digital payment systems is expected to bring multiple benefits, including greater convenience, transparency, and the ability for parents to make payments remotely without visiting schools. The initiative also seeks to foster financial literacy among stakeholders by familiarising them with digital transactions, aligning with the vision of a digitally empowered and inclusive education system.

The Ministry highlighted that transitioning from cash-based to digital payments will modernise school administration and support the government’s goal of achieving a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047-a citizen-centric, digitally advanced nation. States and UTs have been encouraged to implement mechanisms to facilitate secure and transparent digital payment systems in schools, marking a significant stride towards a modernised education ecosystem.

Related Post

AMN NEWS BUSINESS AWAAZ

China hits out at US over 100% tariffs

Oct 12, 2025
AMN NEWS OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi welcomes ambassador-designate of US to India, Sergio Gor,

Oct 12, 2025
AMN NEWS POLITICS

BJP releases list of 3 candidates for Rajya Sabha elections from J&K

Oct 12, 2025

You missed

AMN NEWS BUSINESS AWAAZ

China hits out at US over 100% tariffs

12 October 2025 3:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN NEWS CAMPUS

Centre asks States, UTs to adopt UPI for collecting admission, exam fees in schools

12 October 2025 3:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN NEWS OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi welcomes ambassador-designate of US to India, Sergio Gor,

12 October 2025 3:15 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN NEWS POLITICS

BJP releases list of 3 candidates for Rajya Sabha elections from J&K

12 October 2025 3:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments