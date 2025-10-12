The Indian Awaaz

China hits out at US over 100% tariffs

Oct 12, 2025

China has slammed the US over its decision to impose 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods, calling Washington’s move a display of double standards. The reaction came after US President Donald Trump announced additional levies set to take effect from November 1st, in retaliation for what he termed as China’s extraordinarily aggressive new export restrictions on rare-earth minerals.

Washington also threatened to cancel a planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month. In a statement, China’s Ministry of Commerce said, China released export control measures on rare earths and related items, which are normal actions taken by the Chinese government in accordance with laws and regulations to refine its own export control system. Beijing accused the US of ratcheting up economic measures against China since September.

