PM Modi welcomes ambassador-designate of US to India, Sergio Gor,

Last Updated on October 12, 2025 3:15 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received ambassador-designate of the United States to India, Sergio Gor, at his residence in New Delhi. In a social media post, Mr Modi expressed confidence that his tenure will further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance with US Ambassador to India-designate Sergio Gor in New Delhi. In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar said he wished Mr Gor the best for his new responsibility.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met the US Ambassador-designate and wished him success in his assignment. The External Affairs Ministry said they had a productive exchange on the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and its shared priorities. Moreover, the US Ambassador-designate to India held talks with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. Mr Gor said that the US and India are committed to advancing a free Indo-Pacific. Following a series of meetings in New Delhi, the US Ambassador-designate to India released a statement and said that the US values its relationship with India and, under the strong leadership of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi, both nations will have great days ahead.