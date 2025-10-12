The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN NEWS OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi welcomes ambassador-designate of US to India, Sergio Gor,

Oct 12, 2025

Last Updated on October 12, 2025 3:15 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received ambassador-designate of the United States to India, Sergio Gor, at his residence in New Delhi. In a social media post, Mr Modi expressed confidence that his tenure will further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance with US Ambassador to India-designate Sergio Gor in New Delhi. In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar said he wished Mr Gor the best for his new responsibility.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met the US Ambassador-designate and wished him success in his assignment. The External Affairs Ministry said they had a productive exchange on the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and its shared priorities. Moreover, the US Ambassador-designate to India held talks with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. Mr Gor said that the US and India are committed to advancing a free Indo-Pacific. Following a series of meetings in New Delhi, the US Ambassador-designate to India released a statement and said that the US values its relationship with India and, under the strong leadership of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi, both nations will have great days ahead.

Related Post

AMN NEWS BUSINESS AWAAZ

China hits out at US over 100% tariffs

Oct 12, 2025
AMN NEWS CAMPUS

Centre asks States, UTs to adopt UPI for collecting admission, exam fees in schools

Oct 12, 2025
AMN NEWS POLITICS

BJP releases list of 3 candidates for Rajya Sabha elections from J&K

Oct 12, 2025

You missed

AMN NEWS BUSINESS AWAAZ

China hits out at US over 100% tariffs

12 October 2025 3:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN NEWS CAMPUS

Centre asks States, UTs to adopt UPI for collecting admission, exam fees in schools

12 October 2025 3:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN NEWS OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi welcomes ambassador-designate of US to India, Sergio Gor,

12 October 2025 3:15 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN NEWS POLITICS

BJP releases list of 3 candidates for Rajya Sabha elections from J&K

12 October 2025 3:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments