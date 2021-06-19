Govt not in favour of banning any social media platform
Kim Jong-un acknowledges ‘tense’ food situation in North Korea
Defence Minister dedicates 12 road projects of BRO to the nation..
China seeking to control bodies like WHO and Interpol: UK parliament panel
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Jun 2021 12:05:51      انڈین آواز

Centre asks States to take strict action against those who assault healthcare professionals

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Government today asked States and UTs to take strict action against those who assault healthcare professionals.

It has told them to register Institutional FIRs against assaulters and fast track such cases. In a letter to State Chief Secretaries and Adminstrators of UTs, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla asked them to invoke provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, where applicable to check the incident of threat or assault on doctors and healthcare professionals.

He also reiterated that a close watch be kept on any objectionable content in social media which may exacerbate such situations.

Referring to earlier advisories to ensure safety of healthcare establishments and professionals, the Home Secretary said, various remedial measures were suggested to check recurrence of such incidents including adequate security at healthcare facilities, especially at COVID-19 designated hospitals along with controlled and restricted access to the premises, deployment of quick response police teams at vulnerable locations and effective local level medical intervention.

Mr Bhalla said, concerted efforts should be made through posters in hospitals and social media to emphasize the valuable contribution being made by doctors and other healthcare personnel in the fight against COVID-19.

He stressed that any incident of threat or assault on doctors or healthcare professionals may dampen their morale and create a sense of insecurity amongst them.

This may adversely affect the healthcare response system.

Central government also urged that States and Union Territories to take these measures on priority and proactively engage with members of medical fraternity to assuage their concerns.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Obituary: “Flying Sikh” is no more

By Harpal Singh Bedi Legendary runner Milkha Singh passed away late last night at Chandigarh leaving behind ...

India mourns demise of Milkha Singh

Tributes pour in for different quarters after demise of Indian sprint legend Flying Sikh Milkha Singh A ...

Manpreet Singh to lead 16-member Indian Hockey team at Tokyo Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Hockey India on Friday named 11 Olympic debutants in its 16-member men's squa ...

خبرنامہ

لکشدیپ: کہیں پر نگاہیں کہیں پر نشانہ

عابد انور اترپردیش کے انتخاب کی تاریخ جوں جوں قریب آرہی ہے ...

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

AMN / Agra The iconic Taj Mahal reopened for visitors today. Only 650 people have been allowed to enter the ...

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU will be a game changer in enhancing seamless connectivity across the nation and give a boost to the touris ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz