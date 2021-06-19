Centre asks States to take strict action against those who assault healthcare professionals

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Government today asked States and UTs to take strict action against those who assault healthcare professionals.

It has told them to register Institutional FIRs against assaulters and fast track such cases. In a letter to State Chief Secretaries and Adminstrators of UTs, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla asked them to invoke provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, where applicable to check the incident of threat or assault on doctors and healthcare professionals.

He also reiterated that a close watch be kept on any objectionable content in social media which may exacerbate such situations.

Referring to earlier advisories to ensure safety of healthcare establishments and professionals, the Home Secretary said, various remedial measures were suggested to check recurrence of such incidents including adequate security at healthcare facilities, especially at COVID-19 designated hospitals along with controlled and restricted access to the premises, deployment of quick response police teams at vulnerable locations and effective local level medical intervention.

Mr Bhalla said, concerted efforts should be made through posters in hospitals and social media to emphasize the valuable contribution being made by doctors and other healthcare personnel in the fight against COVID-19.

He stressed that any incident of threat or assault on doctors or healthcare professionals may dampen their morale and create a sense of insecurity amongst them.

This may adversely affect the healthcare response system.

Central government also urged that States and Union Territories to take these measures on priority and proactively engage with members of medical fraternity to assuage their concerns.