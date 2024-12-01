Centre asks states and UTs to make snakebite cases a Notifiable Disease

AMN

The Union Health Ministry has asked states and Union Territories to make snakebite cases and deaths a ‘Notifiable Disease’ under the relevant provisions of the State Public Health Act or other applicable legislation.

In a letter to the Principal Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary (Health) of all states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava emphasized that snakebites are a significant public health concern. She highlighted that snakebites can cause mortality, morbidity, and disability, particularly among farmers and tribal populations. Ms. Srivastava mentioned that the Ministry has launched the National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming by 2030 (NAPSE), in consultation with relevant Ministries and stakeholders, aiming to halve snakebite-related deaths by 2030. She highlighted that one of the key objectives under NAPSE is to strengthen the surveillance of snakebite cases and deaths in India.

A notifiable disease is a disease that is required to be reported to public health authorities when it is diagnosed. The goal of this requirement is to monitor, control, and prevent the spread of diseases, and to implement measures to protect public health.