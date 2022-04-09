FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Apr 2022 01:37:39      انڈین آواز

Centre asks 5 States to continue monitoring spread of Corona infection

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has advised five states, Kerala, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Delhi and Haryana to continue monitoring the spread of Covid infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of Covid-19.

Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Rajesh Bhushan has written letters to States and Union Territory saying that these have reported increase in weekly new cases and positivity rate.

The Union Health Ministry said, there are few States which are reporting a higher contribution to the country’s daily new cases. The Ministry has advised to monitor clusters of new Covid-19 cases and emphasize on adequate testing in areas reporting high case positivity. It has also advised to give focus on vaccination of eligible people. In the letters, the Ministry said, it is essential that the state must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action in the areas of concern to control any emerging spread of infection.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Amit, Ananta and Sumit in finals of Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament

Harpal Singh Bedi Amit Panghal, Ananta Chopde and Sumit made their way into the final while three women pug ...

India stuns World Champion The Netherlands 2-1 in Women Hockey Pro League

Harpal Singh Bedi 8 April : Playing with a clinical precision India stunned Netherlands 2-1  recording the ...

India outplay  Korea 3-0  to make it the semifinals of  Hockey  Women Junior World Cup 

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi 8 April : Playing  to a plan  India outplayed  Korea 3-0 to ...

خبرنامہ

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart