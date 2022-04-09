Centre asks 5 States to continue monitoring spread of Corona infection

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has advised five states, Kerala, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Delhi and Haryana to continue monitoring the spread of Covid infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of Covid-19.

Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Rajesh Bhushan has written letters to States and Union Territory saying that these have reported increase in weekly new cases and positivity rate.

The Union Health Ministry said, there are few States which are reporting a higher contribution to the country’s daily new cases. The Ministry has advised to monitor clusters of new Covid-19 cases and emphasize on adequate testing in areas reporting high case positivity. It has also advised to give focus on vaccination of eligible people. In the letters, the Ministry said, it is essential that the state must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action in the areas of concern to control any emerging spread of infection.