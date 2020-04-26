Central Teams take stock of COVID-19 situation in Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad & Surat

WEB DESK

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) will continue to visit various health and other facilities set up for fighting COVID-19 in Hyderabad today. The Central team led by additional secretary in Jal Shakti Ministry Arun Baroka has been taking stock of COVID-19 pandemic situation in Hyderabad since yesterday.

The team will meet DGP, visit the command control room at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office and visit a few Markets and hospitals to examine various aspects like implementation of the lock down and social distancing. The Central team also will visit a few shelter homes set up for migrant labourers.

The Team called on Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar yesterday and visited the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Gachibowli. The team is inquiring various aspects like observing lock down, following Pandemic protocol, treatment of COVID -19 patients among others.