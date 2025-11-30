CEA Highlights Impact of Structural Reforms on Economy

India’s Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran said that ongoing structural reforms are strengthening efficiency and competitiveness in the economy, supported by stable macroeconomic policies.

Addressing the media after the release of the Quarterly Estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the July-September quarter, the CEA said the reforms, including the implementation of Labour Codes, GST rate rationalisation, new personal income tax regime and deregulation initiatives, will continue to enhance efficiency and competitiveness.

With stable inflation, increased public capital expenditure and steady reform momentum, India is positioned to navigate global and domestic risks effectively. He added that these positive factors have led multiple agencies to revise India’s FY26 GDP growth projections upward.