The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

CEA Highlights Impact of Structural Reforms on Economy

Nov 30, 2025
CEA Highlights Impact of Structural Reforms on Economy

India’s Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran said that ongoing structural reforms are strengthening efficiency and competitiveness in the economy, supported by stable macroeconomic policies.

Addressing the media after the release of the Quarterly Estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the July-September quarter, the CEA said the reforms, including the implementation of Labour Codes, GST rate rationalisation, new personal income tax regime and deregulation initiatives, will continue to enhance efficiency and competitiveness.

With stable inflation, increased public capital expenditure and steady reform momentum, India is positioned to navigate global and domestic risks effectively. He added that these positive factors have led multiple agencies to revise India’s FY26 GDP growth projections upward.

Related Post

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India, ADB Sign $800 Mn Loan Agreements for projects in Maharashtra, MP and Gujarat

Nov 30, 2025
AMN TOP

Cyclone Ditwah Approaches Tamil Nadu Coast; Red Alerts Issued

Nov 29, 2025
AMN QAUMI AWAAZ

JIH Urges Govt to Extend Waqf Registration Deadline, Fix Portal Glitches

Nov 29, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Election Commission Seeks Suggestions for ECINet App

30 November 2025 12:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

CEA Highlights Impact of Structural Reforms on Economy

30 November 2025 12:25 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

BSF Marks 60 Years; IG Shashank Anand Highlights Key Contributions

30 November 2025 12:22 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India, ADB Sign $800 Mn Loan Agreements for projects in Maharashtra, MP and Gujarat

30 November 2025 12:13 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments