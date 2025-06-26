CBSE approves twice a year board exams for Class 10th from next year

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Wednesday announced that Class 10 board exams will be held in two terms starting from next year. According to the new framework, the initial examination will take place in February which will be compulsory for all students.

Meanwhile, the subsequent examination in May will be optional for those students who seek to enhance their performance. All passed students will be allowed to improve their performance in any of the three subjects out of Science, Mathematics, Social Science and languages. The results for the two phases will be announced in April and June, respectively.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded this as a much-needed step and said this will reduce exam stress, provide more flexibility and foster joyful learning environment. Mr Pradhan noted that this was a key recommendation of the National Education Policy, 2020, as twice-a-year exams are a student-centric approach, aligning with global education practices.

