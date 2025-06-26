Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

CBSE approves twice a year board exams for Class 10th from next year

Jun 26, 2025

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Wednesday announced that Class 10 board exams will be held in two terms starting from next year. According to the new framework, the initial examination will take place in February which will be compulsory for all students.

Meanwhile, the subsequent examination in May will be optional for those students who seek to enhance their performance. All passed students will be allowed to improve their performance in any of the three subjects out of Science, Mathematics, Social Science and languages. The results for the two phases will be announced in April and June, respectively.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded this as a much-needed step and said this will reduce exam stress, provide more flexibility and foster joyful learning environment. Mr Pradhan noted that this was a key recommendation of the National Education Policy, 2020, as twice-a-year exams are a student-centric approach, aligning with global education practices.

This initiative aligns with the National Education Policy, 2020, which advocates for the alleviation of exam-related stress by providing students with a second opportunity within the same academic year.

CBSE ने कक्षा 10 के लिए साल में दो बार बोर्ड परीक्षा की मंजूरी दी, अगले सत्र से होगी लागू

Related Post

TOP AWAAZ

Leaders sneak in separatists home, beg peace

Sep 21, 2010
TOP AWAAZ

BJP opposes autonomy to J&K

Sep 22, 2010
TOP AWAAZ

500 NDRF Personnel deployed for Flood Relief

Sep 21, 2010

You missed

QAUMI AWAAZ

Reza Academy welcomes ban on Z

22 June 2010 3:29 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
QAUMI AWAAZ

TN to get Aligarh Muslim Univ

22 June 2010 3:40 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
QAUMI AWAAZ

We are not against minorities

20 June 2010 1:41 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
QAUMI AWAAZ

Ambedkar was a nominee of the Muslim League

27 June 2010 4:42 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!