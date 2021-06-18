CBSE 10th result to be declared by July 20; Class 12th result by July 31

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday said that the result of Class 10th and 12th Board Examinations, which were cancelled in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, will be declared by 20th and 31st of July respectively.

Speaking to a news agency, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that the students, who will not be satisfied with their marks, will be given a chance to reappear for the exams when the COVID-19 pandemic situation becomes conducive. He said that the board will release the details later. Mr Bhardwaj said, students who are not satisfied with marks can appear for physical examinations. He informed, the CBSE will start online registration to know the exact number of applicants.

In the first week of June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Education Ministry had decided to cancel the examination in wake of the present COVID-19 situation in the country.