CBI registers 100 cases related to Ponzi schemes since 2019

AMN / WEB DESK

The government today said that the CBI has registered 100 cases relating to Ponzi schemes involving 132 firms during the last three and a half years. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, State Finance Minister Dr. Bhagawat Karad said 21 persons have been arrested in connection with these cases.

The Minister further stated that the Directorate of Enforcement has investigated 87 cases relating to Ponzi schemes under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, and arrested eight persons during this period. The Serious Fraud Investigation Office has been assigned nine cases involving 85 companies, but it has not made any arrests so far.