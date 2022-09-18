FreeCurrencyRates.com

CBI moves Delhi court seeking cancellation of Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav’s bail in IRCTC case

AMN / NEW DELHI

Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI, has moved a Delhi court seeking cancellation of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav’s bail in IRCTC scam case.

Following this, Special Judge Geetanjali Goel has issued notice to Tejashwi Yadav on CBI’s plea and sought his response in the matter by September 28. In its application, the probe agency said that in a recent press conference, Tejashwi attempted to subvert the process of law and thwart the entire investigation as well as the consequent trial, and “blatantly abused the liberty granted to him.

The CBI said, Tejashwi Yadav not only issued a direct threat to CBI officers and their families but also issued indirect threat to witnesses.

The CBI further stated that Tejashwi, being the son of former chief ministers of Bihar and himself the deputy CM, “is highly influential and powerful” and that his statements demonstrate his attempt to yield undue influence and power to prevent the case from reaching its logical conclusion.

