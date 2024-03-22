FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Mar 2024 01:55:24      انڈین آواز

CBI, Europol Sign Working Arrangement to Establish Cooperative Relations

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) on Thursday signed a Working Arrangement for establishing cooperative relations between the law enforcement authorities of these two organisations. The Working Arrangement was signed by CBI Director  Praveen Sood and  Executive Director of  Europol, Catherine De Bolle. The signing was concluded in a virtual event held Thursday simultaneously in New Delhi and the Hague in presence of senior CBI and Europol officials.

This arrangement promotes direct cooperation between both organizations to build on their respective mandates, strategies and to explore the potential for synergies. During the signing ceremony, Director, CBI expressed his appreciation for the collaborative spirit demonstrated by both parties. He said, this moment marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to combat crime and enhance cooperation between these two agencies.

CBI in a statement said that this working arrangement not only brings together CBI and Europol but also enables wide cooperation between all law enforcement agencies in India and all law enforcement agencies of 27 European countries that Europol represents as well as third countries and organizations associated with Europol. This will enhance cooperation in jointly tackling various forms of crime including organized crime, financial crimes, terrorism, cybercrime, human and drug trafficking and money laundering.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سی ایم اروند کیجریوال گرفتار، ای ڈی نے پوچھ گچھ کے بعد گرفتار کر لیا۔

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Arrested By ED AMN اروند کیجریوال گرفتار: لوک سبھ ...

بہتر ترقیاتی اشاریوں کے باوجود دنیا میں واضح عدم مساوات

'ایچ ڈی آئی' اعدادوشمار کا ایسا مجموعہ ہے جس میں فی کس آمدنی، ...

 پانچ سال سے کم عمر بچوں کی اموات میں 51 فیصد کمی: اقوام متحدہ

اقوام متحدہ نے اعلان کیا ہے کہ اکیسویں صدی میں پانچ سال کی عم ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

MeitY notifies PIB fact check unit as fact checker of Central Government

AMN Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had updated the Information Technology (Int ...

Navneet Kumar Sehgal Takes Charge As New Prasar Bharati Chairman

Former IAS officer Navneet Kumar Sehgal today took charge as new Prasar Bharati Chairman. Mr. Sehgal is a 1988 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart