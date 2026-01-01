CBI Arrests 3 Tax officials of CGST Jhansi for Taking Bribe of Rs. 70 Lakh

Last Updated on January 1, 2026 2:39 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Inder Vashisth

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted a bribery racket in the office of Central Goods & Services Tax, (CGST) Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh during an operation launched on 30.12.2025 and has arrested Prabha Bhandari, Deputy Commissioner (IRS-C&IT), Anil Tiwari, Ajay Kumar Sharma, Superintendents, Naresh Gupta Advocate and Raju Mangtani Owner of a Private Company, in a bribery case.

The CBI registered the instant case on 30.12.2025 against the Deputy Commissioner (IRS-C&IT 2016); Two Superintendents, all posted at CGST, Jhansi; an Advocate; Owners of private companies and unknown others on the allegation of demand of undue advantage of Rs. 1.5 crore for favouring the private firms in GST evasion matters.

CBI laid a trap and caught two accused Superintendents red-handed while accepting the Bribe amount of Rs. 70 lakh at the behest of the accused Deputy Commissioner, CGST Jhansi. Both the Superintendents and Deputy Commissioner of CGST; an Advocate and Owner of a Private Company have been arrested.

Subsequent searches conducted have led to recovery of approx. Rs. 90 Lakh in cash, several property documents and huge Jewellery/bullion. Searches are still continuing and further investigation continues. Total cash seized so far is approx Rs. 1.60 Crore.

The accused shall be produced before the jurisdictional courts after medical checkup.