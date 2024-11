The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended three accused, including a Sub-Inspector, Head Constable, and Constable of Delhi Police, for demanding and accepting a part of the bribe amount one lakh rupees from the complainant. The one lakh rupees is allegedly part of the demanded bribe amount of 2.5 lakh rupees. The CBI had registered a case yesterday on the basis of a complaint. Searches are being conducted at the residential and official premises of all three accused.

