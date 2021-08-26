‘Can’t Sell Country’s Assets’: Mamata on National Monetisation Pipeline Policy

AMN

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday came down heavily on the Centre’s National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) policy, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot sell the country’s assets. “It is not Modi’s assets. It is the country’s assets. Modi cannot sell the country’s and the public’s assets like this. It is not the BJP party’s affair. It’s the country’s affair. It’s an unfortunate decision. The whole country will join me to condemn this,” Banerjee said.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) soureces said the party is already in talks with other parties to play up the matter in a bid to corner the government. TMC insiders also say that from the time of the demonetisation, announced by the Centre in 2016, it was Mamata who initiated protests, which was then followed by other parties. The opposition also wants to put up a united protest against NMP and Mamata will definitely have an important role in it, sources say.