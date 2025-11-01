The Indian Awaaz

Canadian PM Mark Carney Apologizes to Trump for anti-tariff political advertisement

Nov 1, 2025

Canadian prime minister, Mark Carney, said he had apologized to the US president, Donald Trump, over an anti-tariff political advertisement and had told the Ontario premier, Doug Ford, not to run it.

Canadian prime minister, speaking to reporters today after attending an Asia-Pacific summit in South Korea, said he had made the apology privately to Trump. 

Earlier, US President Donald Trump ended all trade talks and slapped an additional 10 per cent tariff on Canadian imports following the ad released on October 16. The ad criticised President Trump’s tariffs by citing a speech from former US President Ronald Reagan.

