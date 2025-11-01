The Indian Awaaz

Taiwan Reports Surge in Chinese Military Activity Near its Territory

Nov 1, 2025

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported increased Chinese military activity around its territory, detecting five PLA aircraft sorties and eight PLAN vessels operating near the island by 11:30 am IST. Three aircraft crossed the median line into Taiwan’s eastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). according to local media reports

Earlier the same day, Taiwan reported five PLA aircraft and six PLAN vessels, with similar incursions into its ADIZ. The MND said Taiwan’s forces had monitored and responded to the situation.

Amid rising pressure from Beijing, Taiwan is reforming its military and national security framework under President William Lai’s 17-point strategy to counter Chinese infiltration and influence. The Executive Yuan has identified 120 key tasks and plans to amend or introduce 21 laws to strengthen economic, cybersecurity, and defence resilience against China’s growing threats.

