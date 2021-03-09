Call only 139 for all help from Indian Railways

AMN / NEW DELHI

Indian Railway has integrated all railway helplines into single number 139 which is ‘Rail Madad’ Helpline for quick grievance redressal and enquiry during the journey.

The new helpline number 139 will take over all the existing helpline numbers, it will be easy for the passengers to remember this number and connect with Railways for all their needs during the travel.

Ministry of Railways in a statement said that various Railway grievances helplines were discontinued last year and now, Helpline number 182 would also be discontinued from 1st of April, 2021 and will be merged into 139. The Helpline 139 will be available in twelve languages and passengers can opt for Interactive Voice Response System- IVRS or directly connect to call-centre executive by pressing asterisk button. There is no need of a smart phone to call on 139. Ministry of Railways has also launched Social Media campaign #OneRailOneHelpline139 to inform and educate the passengers.