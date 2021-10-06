Cabinet approves Bonus equivalent to 78 days’ wage to eligible non-gazetted Railway employees

AMN

The Union Cabinet today approved Productivity Linked Bonus equivalent to 78 days’ wage to eligible non-gazetted Railway employees excluding RPF or RPSF personnel for financial year 2020-21.

Briefing media in New Delhi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said, about 11.56 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees will be benefited from the decision.

Mr Thakur said, the financial implication of payment of 78 days’ has been estimated to be around one thousand 985 crore rupees.

The maximum amount payable per eligible Railway employee is 17 thousand 951 rupees for 78 days.