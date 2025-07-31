Cabinet approves ₹6,520 crore outlay for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Union Cabinet has approved a total outlay of 6520 crore rupees, including additional outlay of 1920 crore rupees for ongoing Central Sector Scheme “Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana” during 15th Finance Commission Cycle.

Briefing media in New Delhi this afternoon, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the approval includes 1000 crore rupees to support setting up of 50 Multi Product Food Irradiation Units under the component scheme-Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure, ICCVAI. This also includes setting up of 100 Food Testing Labs with NABL accreditation under the component scheme – Food Safety and Quality Assurance Infrastructure, FSQAI. The approval also includes 920 crore rupees for sanctioning projects under various component schemes of PMKSY during the 15th FCC.

Both ICCVAI and FSQAI are demand driven component schemes of PMKSY. The Expression of Interests would be floated for inviting proposals from eligible entities across the country. The proposals received would be approved after proper scrutiny as per eligibility criteria as per the extant scheme guidelines.

Cabinet has also approved the Central Sector Scheme “Grant in aid to National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC)” with an outlay of 2000 crore rupees for a period of four years from 2025-26 to 2028- 29. On the basis of grant in aid, NCDC will be able to raise 20 thousand crore rupees from open market over a span of four years. These funds will be utilized by NCDC for granting loans to Cooperatives for setting up new projects or expansion of plants and loan for meeting the working capital requirements.

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved four multitracking projects covering 13 districts across the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand increasing the existing network of Indian Railways by about 574 Kms. The total estimated cost of the projects is 11 thousand 169 crores and will be completed upto 2028-29. The projects will also generate direct employment for about 229 lakh human-days during construction.