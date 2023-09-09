Bypoll Results: People have accepted INDIA bloc as alternative to BJP, says Congress

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Congress on Friday said the victory of four INDIA bloc candidates in bypolls to seven seats proves that the people have accepted the opposition alliance as an alternative to the BJP.

Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said the results are only a trailer to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when INDIA bloc will win majority across regions.

The “bumper” victory of Samajwadi Party candidate Sudhakar Singh in Ghosi confirms “my claim that India’s candidate will get more than 50 percent votes on every seat”, Tiwari said.

“This victory is the victory of ‘INDIA’ and those who were in doubt till now will become determined, and will give their everything to make ‘INDIA’ win and will save the country’s democracy and defeat dictatorship,” he said in a statement.

INDIA vs NDA settles score at 4-3

Chandy Oommen registered a historic win in Puthuppally Assembly constituency in Kerala, while TMC wrested the Dhupguri seat from BJP.

Further JMM retained their Dumri seat and Samajwadi Party candidate Sudhakar Singh defeated Dara Singh Chauhan of BJP by 42,759 votes in Ghosi, Uttar Pradesh

The BJP managed to retained the Bageshwar assembly seat in Uttarakhand and Dhanpur in Tripura and wrested Boxanagar assembly seat from CPI(M) in the northeastern state.