Bye-elections for Bhabanipur, Samserganj, Jangipur Constituencies of West Bengal & Pipli in Odisha on Sep 30

AMN

Election Commission of India has decided to hold a By-election in Bhabanipur, Samserganj and Jangipur Assembly Constituencies of West Bengal on 30th of September. The polling will also be held in Pipli in Odisha on the same day. The counting of votes will take place on 3rd of October. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with immediate effect in the districts in which the whole or any part of the Assembly Constituency going for election is included.

The Commission has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the bye-election in all the polling stations. Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines.

