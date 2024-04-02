FreeCurrencyRates.com

BSF Organises Art and Craft Exhibition at Ashwini BSF Officers’ Institute In Delhi

AMN

Border Security Force has organised an art and craft exhibition at Ashwini BSF Officers’ Institute in New Delhi. The exhibition will be organized till 5th of April. It is open to the public. The exhibition will start from 11 AM onwards every day, followed by a music show at around 6 PM.

More than 115 BSF personnel and their families from all over the country showcased their talent in this exhibition. The exhibition witnessed a wide range of artwork, including paintings, wood-carved statues, stone sculptures, Clay Art, Bamboo Art and Instrumental music.

Union Home Secretary attended the exhibition and inaugurated the BSF Prahari 2.0 App. This upgraded version of the app will provide 24×7 access to various important service-related matters to Seema Praharis.

