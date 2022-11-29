British PM Sunak says golden era of UK-China relations is over

WEB DESK

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that the so-called golden era of relations with China is over as the UK need to evolve its approach towards Beijing. Mr. Sunak made the remarks while addressing Lord Mayor’s Banquet in London.

In his first foreign policy speech, the British Prime Minister said, the closer economic ties of the previous decade had been naïve. He said, the UK now needed to replace wishful thinking with robust pragmatism towards competitors.

The speech, comes after protests in China over the weekend against the country’s strict Covid lockdown laws.