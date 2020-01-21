British PM Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill hits last-minute hiccup

WEB DESK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit plan hit a hurdle yesterday when Parliament’s upper chamber told the government to give European Union citizens living in the UK, physical proof of their right to remain, after the country leaves the bloc. The House of Lords voted by 270-229 to amend the government bill that paves the way for Britain’s departure from the EU on Jan 31.

The amendment says EU citizens living in Britain should be given a document confirming their right of residence. The Lords also voted for two more amendments intended to restrict government powers to ignore European court judgments after Brexit without consulting UK courts first. The European Parliament also must approve the Brexit divorce deal with Britain before Jan 31. A vote is expected next week.

Britain and the EU will then launch into negotiations on their future ties, racing to strike new relationships for trade, security and a host of other areas by the end of 2020.