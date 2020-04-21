Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 6,25,000 PEOPLE RECOVERED
Sydney beaches reopen as Australian cases fall
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 1,65,257 worldwide
Coronavirus: Europe begins easing restrictions

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Apr 2020 09:28:03      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Britain’s Parliament prepares for virtual debates amid COVID-19 lockdown

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Britain’s Parliament is preparing for MPs to return to the House of Commons from their Easter recess to pass a law on Tuesday to hold virtual debates and pave the way for a historic hybrid parliamentary setting amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Unprecedented changes to the main House of Commons chamber, designed more than 300 years ago, will be rolled out to let politicians tune into statements and question sessions via video link.

Prayer cards, normally used to reserve places for MPs on the Commons benches, will be replaced by green and red symbols indicating where they should and should not sit in order to keep the recommended six feet distance.


Screens have been installed in the chamber to allow MPs to speak remotely while the limited number attending in person will be signposted where to sit. The new practices will initially operate until May 12, although could remain in place for longer.


Once formally approved by MPs, the new hybrid system will come into force from Wednesday for Prime Ministers’ Questions (PMQs) – likely to be led by UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as the deputy for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is convalescing after his COVID-19 hospitalisation.

Britain’s MPs and most parliamentary staff were sent home in late March as part of a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the new coronavirus that has killed over 16,000 and infected nearly 125,000 people.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin? Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citiz ...

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!