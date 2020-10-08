Union Minister Ramvilas Paswan passes away
Bangladesh GDP grew at 2 percent in 2019-20: World Bank
TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police
Kamala Harris describes Trump administration’s handling of COVID-19 pandemic as greatest failure
BRICS Bank approves funds for Delhi-Meerut rapid rail, Mumbai metro
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Oct 2020 12:53:05      انڈین آواز

BRICS Bank approves funds for Delhi-Meerut rapid rail, Mumbai metro

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

New Development Bank, also known as BRICS Bank has approved infrastructure projects worth 741 million dollars in India. In a press statement, the Shanghai based bank said that its Board of Directors approved a loan of USD 500 million for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Project and a loan of USD 241 million for Mumbai Metro Rail II (Line 6) Project.

The loan for Delhi NCR region would be used by Government of India for on-lending to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation Limited (NCRTC) for construction of a rapid rail corridor connecting the National Capital Territory of Delhi with the cities of Ghaziabad and Meerut located in the State of Uttar Pradesh.

The RRTS will have a total length of 82.15 km (68.03 km elevated and 14.12 km underground) with 25 stations. It will have a design speed of 180 km per hour, maximum operating speed of 160 km per hour and high-frequency operations, which will reduce the journey time from Delhi to Meerut to 60 minutes.

The Project will develop an efficient and sustainable regional transport system and reduce congestion in Delhi, by offering people the alternative of settling in surrounding cities and being able to commute to Delhi through a fast, reliable, safe and comfortable public transport system.

The loan for Mumbai Metro will be used by the Government of India for on-lending to the Government of the State of Maharashtra for implementing a metro rail Line 6 with length of about 14.47 km in the city of Mumbai. Line 6 will provide much needed rail-based connectivity between the western and eastern suburbs and will contribute towards an integrated seamless public transport network in Mumbai.

The Project will be implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority. The NDB is also supporting the implementation of metro lines in Mumbai with length totalling to about 58 km (Line 2 and Line 7) by financing of the Mumbai Metro Rail Project approved by the NDB in November, 2018.

“NDB is strongly committed to supporting its member countries in the time of COVID-19, including by providing much needed crisis-related emergency assistance, said Mr. Marcos Troyjo, President of the NDB who recently replaced Mr. K. V. Kamath.

The NDB was established by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in BRICS countries and other emerging economies and developing countries, complementing the existing efforts of multilateral and regional financial institutions for global growth and development.

According to the NDB’s General Strategy, sustainable infrastructure development is at the core of the Bank’s operational strategy for 2017-2021.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Training for Indian hockey teams getting momentum; captains, coach confident

File photo SPORTS DESK The Indian men and women hockey teams have resumed their training at the Netaji ...

Sports Minister sanctions Rs.5 lakhs for UP boxer Sunil Chauhan and Archer Neeraj Chauhan

SUNIL Staff Reporter The Sports Ministry has come forward to extend financial support to UP boxer Sunil ...

Indian Women’s hockey team can be medal winner at Tokyo Olympics: Dhanraj Pillay

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Former hockey captain Dhanraj Pillay feels that the national women’s team h ...

خبرنامہ

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

زائد العمری کے باعث ٹرمپ میں کورونا کی علامات شدید ہوسکتی ہیں، رپورٹ

ویب ڈیسک معروف امریکی جریدے ٹائم نے اپنی رپورٹ میں میڈیکل ما ...

ایران میں کورونا کے باعث اسکول، مساجد دوبارہ بند

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے دارالحکومت تہران میں کورونا وائرس کے کیسز ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!